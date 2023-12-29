SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will operate a safety checkpoint on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the SCSO, the checkpoint will be at the intersection of Brook Highland Parkway and Missionary Ridge. Deputies will be conducting stops at that intersection from 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The SCSO stated the department is conducting a safety checkpoint because of the high number of traffic infractions and crashes in the area. The residential and commercial design of the area makes Brook Highland Parkway a “cut through” for speeding and other reckless traffic, according to the SCSO.

The checkpoint is supposed to deter reckless and impaired driving as people celebrate the new year. The SCSO noted drivers will be briefly stopped at the checkpoint and asked to provide their license and proof of insurance.

If there is suspicion of impaired driving, deputies will conduct a brief sobriety check. Drivers who show no sign of impairment or unlawfulness will be allowed to proceed from the checkpoint without delay.

For more information, click here.