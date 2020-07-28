Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing couple

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find an elderly couple who was reported missing Tuesday.

William Bishop, 91, and Juanita Bishop, 89, were last seen together driving a red 2002 Ford F-350. William is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, is approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Juanita is a white female with gray hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

According to the department, it is possible that the Bishops could experience periods of being confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on the Bishops’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 and mhughes@shelbyso.com, or you can call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

LATEST POSTS