Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old suffering from medical condition

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen Monday.

Lukas Barnett was last seen on Caldwell Mill Road near the Jefferson County line. SCSO says Barnett suffers from a medical condition.

Barnett is described as being 5-foot-9, 145 pounds and having brown hair, blue eyes and he usually wears glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Investigator Adam Mitchell at (205) 670-6045. Or contact SCSO at (205) 669-4181.

