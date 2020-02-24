Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 small dogs stolen from Chelsea Park neighborhood

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two small dogs from the Chelsea Park neighborhood.

SCSO only offered the two pictures above of the accused suspect and the get-away vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time. If you any information on this case, contact Investigator M. Smith at (205) 670-6255.

LATEST POSTS