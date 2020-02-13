Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying robbery investigation person of interest

1  of  14
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to a robbery investigation.

The robbery occurred at a business located on Highway 280.

If anyone knows the identity of the person pictured, they are encouraged to contact Investigator Clayton Smith at 205-670-6153 or email Smith at csmith@shelbyso.com

Crime Stoppers can take anonymous tips on this case at 205-254-7777.

