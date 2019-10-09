Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify vehicle break-in suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved with multiple vehicle break-ins.
According to SCSO, the suspect broke into an apartment complex off of Hwy 280.
If you have any information on the suspect, contact Investigator Adam Mitchell at (205) 670-6045.
