Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify vehicle break-in suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved with multiple vehicle break-ins.

According to SCSO, the suspect broke into an apartment complex off of Hwy 280.

Please help us identify the suspect in these photos. On October 6th we had multiple vehicles broken into at an apartment…

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Investigator Adam Mitchell at (205) 670-6045.

