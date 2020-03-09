Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

SHELBY COUNYT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Jay Rashad Nolen, 16, is approximately six feet tall, weights 135 pounds and has short hair. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Nolen possibly left his home off of Valleydale Road on Saturday morning.

Any with information on Nolen’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. D. Tilley at 205-670-6146 or dtilley@shelbyso.com.

LATEST POSTS