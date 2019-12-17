Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing senior in Bluff Park

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing senior who was last seen in the Bluff Park area Tuesday.

Jerry Amon Sharp, 72, is described as having red hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

SCSO says Sharp may be driving a light blue Mazda Tribute SUV. Sharp may also be experiencing periods of “being confused or disoriented.”

If you have any information on Sharp’s whereabouts, contact SCSO Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 or call 911.

