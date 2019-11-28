Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 17-year-old girl

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Jaelin Christa Higgins, 17, was last seen at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Chelsea area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red pants and white shoes.

Higgins is 5’6″, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. The department said it is possible she was picked up by a friend.

Any with information on Higgins’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 or call 911.

