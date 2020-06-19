Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old youth.

Michael Hernandez was last seen in the Chelsea area. He has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’9” and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Mark Hughes at 205-670-6274 or mhughes@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

