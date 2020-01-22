Shelby County Sheriff Samaniego to join President Trump’s Law Enforcement Commission

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego has been named to President Donald Trump’s Law Enforcement Commission and will join 15 others in helping U.S. Attorney General William Barr in “exploring modern issues affecting law enforcement that most impact the ability of American policing to reduce crime.”

The commission was created last year via an executive order from President Trump to help law enforcement better protect the people they serve.

Sheriff Samaniego has been in law enforcement for nearly 40 years. He was sworn into his second term as Shelby County Sheriff in January 2019.

“I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to serve the interests of our country and our nation’s law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Samaniego said. “I will work tirelessly to represent Shelby County and the State of Alabama. Most importantly, I will strive to deliver to President Trump, along with my fellow Commissioners, recommendations that will better serve our citizens, safeguard liberties, and encourage and support our nation’s law enforcement and their families.”

Sheriff Samaniego will meet with the commission monthly over the next year and will help report finding to AG Barr who will submit the final report to President Trump.

