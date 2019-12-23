Shelby County shares list of Christmas tree recycling locations in area

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Although we are days away from Christmas, it’s never too early to plan where your live tree will go once festivities are over.

Shelby County has released the list of areas available for Christmas tree recycling. All drop off areas will be located in parking lots and designated with orange traffic cones and signs.

The drop off areas will be monitored daily. Here are the locations:

Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road/AL-119

Chelsea City Hall on CR-47 in Chelsea

Ray Building on AL-70 in Columbiana

Propst Promenade Alabaster, located at the end of AmStar Theatre parking lot

Pelham City Park on US-231 in Pelham

What happens to the trees?

According to the county, your recycled trees will be recycled into landscape and erosion/sediment control materials for county facilities.

According to Shelby County Manager Alex Dudchock, recycling will decrease the volume of illegal dumping that occurs each year.

