Shelby County Schools warning parents about ‘spoof social media accounts’

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Schools superintendent sent a letter to parents regarding fake social media accounts encouraging students to gossip about one another.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks sent a letter out that read,

“We are currently experiencing spoof social media accounts that seem to be posting inappropriate things about schools and students. The accounts are using school logos and the district logo. This is happening not only to schools in our district but in neighboring school districts also. The sites are using words such as “tea” and “shade” and are encouraging students to gossip and share secrets about one another. While we are alarmed, we are working with law enforcement and taking cybersecurity measures to resolve this matter. We encourage you to speak with your children about the dangers of these types of sites.” Lewis Brooks, Ed. D., Superintendent

This is a developing story. CBS 42 will continue to update as more information becomes available.

