Shelby County Schools to start year on staggered schedule based on students’ last names

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Schools announced Tuesday the school system will begin the academic year on a staggered schedule to limit the time students are gathered in large groups.

This announcement comes amid discussions with the Alabama Department of Public Health on how to reopen schools.

The staggered schedule will be as follows:

Students with their last name beginning with letters A-J will attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays.

Students with their last name beginning with letters K-Z will attend in-person classes Thursdays and Fridays.

Students will learn remotely the remaining three days of the week.

Wednesdays will be used by teachers to check-in with students as well.

The first group of students (A-J) will attend school on Aug. 13 and the second group (K-Z) will attend Aug. 14. The first full week of the staggered schedule will begin Aug. 17.

This schedule will be used for the first four weeks of the year and will then be reevaluated at that time.

