Shelby County Schools bring students back full-time

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Shelby County Schools welcomed students back to full-time, in-person learning.

The school district has been following a staggered schedule the past month under their “Cautious Together” phase.

At Chelsea Park Elementary School, principal Jennifer Galloway said they’re excited to move forward and bring students into the classroom full time.

“I’m excited. I feel like we’re having our family all back together and it’s going to be good. It’s been kind of hard to say ‘I’ll see you tomorrow’ and be like ‘Oh, just kidding, not tomorrow. I’ll see you next week,’ so it’s going to be good for all of us to be back at the same place under the same roof together,” Galloway said.

Galloway said they’ll continue to enforce the mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. She said they have extra masks for students who forget theirs.

Galloway said her students have done a good job at following the rules and was happy to learn the school district was moving forward to the new phase.

“I guess I was a little surprised when I heard the news but we did meet with Dr. Brooks and he of course has been studying the numbers and meeting with superintendents and higher ups on what the numbers look like and they felt confident we didn’t have extreme cases, high cases of COVID-19 in the school system so they made that decision to come back 5 days a week,” she said.

Students who chose virtual school at the beginning of the year will remain virtual for the remainder nine weeks. After Oct. 12, they can chose to return in person if they choose to.

LATEST POSTS