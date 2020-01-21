Shelby County school bus involved in crash, no children onboard

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Schools has confirmed that one of their buses was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to SCS, the bus was occupied by the driver and an aide at the time of the crash. They were on the way to their afternoon bus duties when the crash occurred.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident and the driver and aide were not injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

