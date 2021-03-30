EAGLE POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Shelby County are preparing for another round of severe weather heading their way Wednesday despite having so much to still do on their properties with clean-up efforts of their belongs and debris.

The Landing neighborhood in Eagle Point was one of the areas most impacted by Thursday’s storm. People are still taping down roofs, boarding up winds, and cleaning debris.

One neighbor, Nicholas Schilling, said he had over 50 trees down in his backyard from the weather that he is continuing to clean up Tuesday. His home also suffered roof damage. He was able to secure down his roof to prevent any future water damage to his home.

Schilling says he’s one of the lucky ones his home is still livable. Ahead of the severe weather, he’s taking the proper steps to prepare for the upcoming storm.

“We’re going to be hunkering down with everyone else here in the neighborhood and trying to get everything repaired as quickly as possible. most people have their roofs covered who are staying in their houses. obviously, some of the houses are completely destroyed and unlivable at this point,” Schilling said.

To help elevate some of the stress his neighbors are feeling in the landing neighborhood Schilling has set up a GoFundMe page. His goal is to raise funds for tree debris services as a majority of insurances are not covering this cost.

So far, his campaign has raised over $6,000. He has a goal of $50,000 to help more people in his community get their lives back to normal.