Shelby County offering Christmas tree recycling locations

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of everyone’s favorite Christmas traditions is, of course, putting up and decorating your tree. But if your tree isn’t fake and can go back into a box, it can be difficult to get rid of it after the holiday season.

Residents in Shelby County are in luck as the county, along with the cities of Chelsea and Pelham and Propst Alabaster LLC. will be offering a tree recycling program.

The program will look to take used Christmas trees and recycle them into landscape and erosion/sediment control materials for the county. This will also decrease the amount of illegal dumping that occurs each year.

You can take your Christmas tree to any of these locations below from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6:

Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road/AL-119

Chelsea City Hall on CR-47 in Chelsea

Ray Building on AL-70 in Columbiana

Propst Promenade Alabaster located at the end of AmStar Theatre parking lot

Pelham City Park on US-31 in Pelham

While this is a great way to dispose of your tree, this will also force you to take it down in a timely manner instead of leaving it up until Valentine’s Day.

