Shelby County murder suspect arrested in Louisiana; additional arrests expected

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman wanted for robbery and murder in Harpersville was arrested by Louisiana U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshal’s Office reports.

Amanda Buras, was wanted for robbery and murder at a local Harpersville hotel that happened in October 2020. Harpersville PD took the lead in the investigation, however at the end of 2020, Harpersville PD asked Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to make two arrests in connection with the investigation. SCSO signed a murder warrant for the third person involved, Amanda Buras, as she was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Office says they expect more arrests to be made in this case. Buras is facing local charges in Louisiana, then she will be sent back to Alabama to face additional charges.