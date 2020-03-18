Shelby County mother says teenage daughter tests positive for COVID-19

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County mother is urging parents to take COVID-19 seriously after she said her daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

Amie Anderson told CBS 42 her 16-year-old daughter, Sara, was among those tested at the Assurance Labs drive through location Tuesday in Hoover. She is a student at Helena High School.

“Everybody is in hazmat suits, you roll your window down about 6 inches and they test you through the window,” Anderson said.

At first, Anderson said her daughter’s symptoms were mild and resembled the common cold or allergies.

“The very first complaint about a week and a half ago was headache, congestion, and a cough, no fever at that point, which falls right on the lines with allergies,” she said.

After consecutive days of a high-grade fever, Anderson said she made the decision to take her daughter to testing.

“When you sit and you hear your child struggle to breathe because she is coughing so hard she cannot catch her breath. It is bone chilling,” she said.

According to Anderson, her daughter had not recently traveled out of the country, but did go to Atlanta. There have been several cases reported in the metro Atlanta area.

Since Anderson is not sure where or when her 16-year-old sophomore was infected, she took to Facebook to share her cautionary tale with others.

“I feel like letting the community know as a responsible parent, because I would want to be notified if my child came into contact with it as well, so we’re trying to keep her spirits up because it is not her fault,” she said.

The Anderson family hopes others will learn to look for early symptoms, get tested, and maintain a safe distance.

“Please this is not a joke. This needs to be taken seriously, if you don’t have it now, be grateful. Be grateful and stay inside,” she said.

According to Shelby County School leaders, parents of Helena Middle School were also notified as a precaution since a sibling attends school there.

The Andersons are thankful for neighbors who have offered prayer and support.

“People are offering to bring us supplies, pick us up anything, do you need anything. Lots and lots of prayers, I mean just heartwarming,” Anderson said.

Other members of the Anderson family feel fine, but will remain under quarantine until cleared.

