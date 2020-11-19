Shelby County man sentenced to 9 life sentences for rape, child sex crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County man has been sentenced to serve nine consecutive life sentences after being convicted of several sex crimes involving a child.
A jury found Felix Garrett guilty on nine counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy with a child victim.
“We are hopeful that seeing justice served will help the healing process for our young victim,”
said Shelby County District Attorney Jill Lee.
Garrett was sentenced on Oct. 26.
