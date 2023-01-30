SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County leaders are outlining their plan for the county’s future through a comprehensive 20 year plan.

The comprehensive plan is based on residents’ vision of how the county should grow and develop. Over two thousand residents participated in surveys providing feedback and comments on growth and development in the county.

Public schools and family atmosphere were strengths residents recognized in the plan, while vacant businesses and cultural and entertainment options were some challenges for the area.

Shelby County Director of Development Services Christie Hester tells CBS 42 the county is seeing growth at 2% each year, with the Hwy 41 Dunnavant Valley Corridor seeing significant growth and development.

Helena resident Heather Leon has been living, working, and raising a family in Shelby County for 13 years. She says the county’s school system and options for dining and activities are things she likes about the county.

Leon hopes the comprehensive plan will help create more family-friendly activities in the county and solutions for traffic in her town.

Hester says the entire county working together allows them to overcome challenges.

Shelby County residents can send comments and ideas for the comprehensive plan until February 20.

Hester says the plan will go before the Shelby County Planning Commission in March.