Shelby County launches emergency alert program

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County has partnered with a notification alert system to keep citizens informed and safe during emergencies.

Citizens of Shelby County can now begin using Everbridge Resident Alerts to stay up to date on severe weather, fires, floods and other emergencies, infrastructure announcements such as road closures and water utility maintenance and other critical events.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response. To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible,” said Hub Harvey, Shelby County EMA Director.

You can choose your preferred method of receiving the notifications whether it be email, phone call, text or fax.

To sign up for notification from the county, click here.

