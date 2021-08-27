Shelby County launches comprehensive plan to guide the next 20 years of growth

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Work is underway in Shelby County to develop a new comprehensive plan to drive community growth for the next 20 years.

County leaders are encouraging the public to participate by giving their feedback on an online survey. Residents will provide input on changes needed for economic and residential development, as well as transportation needs. The last comprehensive plan to be done in Shelby County was in 2004.

Locals have high hopes for changes that will take place during the next two decades.

“I think bringing in more jobs here in Shelby County and creating more businesses. I also would like to see better business opportunities would be great and bigger schools. I know a lot of the schools in Shelby County are getting overcrowded,” Shelby County resident Jake Evans said.

“I think Shelby County will have twice as many houses as they have now in 10 years. The highways need to get at least twice as big as it is. Right now the biggest problem living here is the traffic it’s not anything else,” resident Bill Waldrip said.

As Shelby County continues to grow, county leaders say there are some challenges they are facing.

“Development really is a challenge in terms of us keeping pace with what people want to see for their communities that we are growing at a pace we can provide those resources those amenities that people want to see in their communities,” community development manager Christie Hester said.

The online survey will available for the next six weeks for residents to complete. The completed plan is expected to be performed during the next year and a half.

To access the survey, click here.