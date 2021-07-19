Shelby County inmate dies hours after arrest

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County Inmate died Sunday evening after being arrested by the Montevallo Police Department.

Denzell Rhine, 28, was arrested Sunday at approximately 1:00 p.m. on the charge of Failure to Appear. Later that evening around 6:00 p.m., Rhine experienced a medical emergency and was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not released any more details on the incident, the results of an autopsy are pending. Sheriff John Samaniego has additionally requested that the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force conduct an investigation. Samaniego commented on Rhine’s death saying, “Any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is tragic and felt throughout our community.”