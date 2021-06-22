Shelby County Humane Society suspends services until July 6 due to parvo outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Humane Society has been forced to temporarily stop services after a parvo outbreak in their facilities, suspending adoptions and holding off on taking in strays until July 6.

“This is a time where we could really use new donors, people to help these puppies get better and help protect our other dogs,” a representative from the society explained.

Parvo is a virus in dogs that leads to various symptoms such as vomiting and high fever. Like COVID-19, there is an incubation period before symptoms begin to show. According to Shelby County Humane, nine to twelve dogs in their care are currently infected.

Parvo is extremely contagious and spreads through close contact between dogs.

“The hallmark signs of parvo virus are lethargy, anorexia, vomiting and diarrhea,” Dr. Brandon McKim, owner and Veterinarian at Kent Farms Animal Hospital, said. “The diarrhea is typically a very bloody diarrhea with a fetid odor.”

Dogs showing symptoms at the shelter are currently receiving medical attention at Kent Farms and other veterinarians in their area.

Dr. McKim recommends dog owners who notice these symptoms to take their dog to the vet immediately.