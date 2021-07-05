Shelby County Humane Society receives donations as it gets ready to reopen following parvo outbreak

COLUMBINA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two weeks after a parvo outbreak shut them down, the Shelby County Humane Society will soon reopen their doors.

To help in their recovery efforts, the organization reached out to the community to help them raise $50,000 dollars by the Fourth of July. As of Sunday, the facility raised $48,000.

They have faced some challenges since the facility shut down, including suspending adoptions. The money raised will help them pay for veterinarian bills to treat animals and an off-site location to isolate them as well. The society always vaccinates pets against parvo when they arrive, but staff say it’s unfortunate when their efforts don’t prevent an outbreak.

“It’s been great to see the response, but it’s also so hard to see these puppies and that they are fighting and they are trying to get better. Parvo is so contagious and we’ve just done everything we can to get them in the best medical care,” said Tree Davidson, director of development at the Shelby County Humane Society.

Since the outbreak, the group has stepped up its cleaning efforts. They are also continuing to monitor all pets to ensure no animals show any more symptoms. The shelter plans to reopen Thursday.