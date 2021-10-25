Shelby County Humane Society extends adoption discounts at ‘The Puppy Room’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘The Puppy Room’ at the Shelby County Humane Society is full and needs the community’s help. Luckily, the solution is cuter than one might think.

To encourage adoptions and prevent overcrowding in the shelter SCHS is discounting the typical adoption fee of $50 down to $15 for a spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated puppy.

“It’s part of a larger national trend,” Tree Davidson with SCHS said about overcrowding in shelters. “That’s why we spay and neuter our animals before we adopt them out – we’re seeing so many puppies.”

During the first weekend of the promotion, 22 puppies were adopted. The discount will continue until Friday.

In hopes that lower prices and promotions encourage folks to rescue animals, SCHS is also offering $5 adoptions of dogs, cats and kittens for those who make a donation of blankets or wet cat food.

PUPPY ROOM FULL 🐶

Shelby County Humane Society is looking to find homes for 75 more puppies.



They’re making it tempting too…

$15 dollars for a fully spayed/neutered and microchipped pup with all their shots.@CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/P38blSSzqL — Landon Wexler (@landonwexler) October 25, 2021

SCHS will also be hosting a Bark in the Park event at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Nov. 6 where adoptions can be made and owners can take advantage of a pet vaccine clinic on-site.

To learn how to adopt, donate or foster, you can visit the SCHS website here.