Shelby County High school cast a shelter dog in their show “Annie”

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Shelby County High School is performing the musical hit “Annie” this weekend and giving it a sweet message.

The cast decided to bring in a shelter dog from the Shelby County Humane Society to play the role of Sandy, a dog that orphan Annie finds on the streets.

The dog they chose is named Triton Daniel and is a Husky/Boxer mix.

Kathryn Myrick, the theatre teacher at Shelby County High School, said the students thought of the idea of getting a shelter dog and she was completely on board with the idea.

“It kind of fits the theme of Annie. Annie is about second chances. It’s about acceptance and one thing I know, just from being a huge animal lover myself, is a lot of these animals need a second chance. They need someone to love them, a home, and just like orphans, all they want is a mom and dad and same thing for Triton Daniel,” said Myrick.

Myrick said Triton Daniel has been at the humane society since September and from what she understands, was surrendered by his family who had him for seven years and claimed they got a smaller dog.

Savana Tarwater, a student and part of the cast, volunteers a lot of time at the humane society and knew of Triton Daniel.

“I’ve known this dog for over 100 days and I’ve known he is a good candidate and very sweet and gentle and nice and no one has wanted to adopt him because he does look a little funny but this play has allowed him to get adopted,” said Tarwater.

The lead character, Annie, who is played by Leah Slaughter, has worked the most with Triton Daniel and said this show has changed her.

“This taught me to not take what I have for granted because there are orphans in the world and also that I like dogs better now than I used to,” said Slaughter.

You can see the show “Annie” at Shelby County High School from Thursday, March 12- Sunday, March 15.

LATEST POSTS