(Courtesy of the Shelby County Fair)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, the 72nd Annual Shelby County Fair will return to Columbiana.

The fair will run through Saturday and feature rides, food, and a special horse show for children. The fair is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana.

Tickets are $5 each. Children 3 and younger may attend free.

A full schedule of events can be found here.