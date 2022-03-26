ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- A Shelby County dentist wants to help people with their dental care and help some local charities.

Dr. Thomas Dudney of Alabaster is hosting a Smiles for Life fundraiser. He is whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. A spokesperson says all you must do is schedule your teeth whitening appointment with the doctor through June. 100% of the teeth whitening proceeds will benefit Smiles for Life Foundation to help kids’ charities. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit local charity, Smile a Mile, that serves the children of Alabama battling cancer.

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Dudney has participated in the Smiles for Life Foundation. It has raised more than $45 million to benefit children.

Dr. Dudney’s business is located at 122 7th Avenue Northeast in Alabaster. His office number is 205-663-6545. You can find more information on his website, thomasdudney.com.