SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers who went missing Tuesday.
Corey Wayne Shiflett, 16, and Layla McDow, 15, were last seen Tuesday in Shelby County in a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with a damaged driver’s side door. Shiflet has brown hair, blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds. McDow has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Jason Williams at 205-670-6283 or jwilliams@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
LATEST POSTS
- WATCH: Virus expands grip in many areas, US nears 100,000 deaths; WHO provides COVID-19 pandemic update
- Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill talks about mail-in voting, Senate runoff
- Arrest made in deadly Tempest Drive shooting
- Shelby County deputies searching for 2 missing teenagers
- WATCH: Biden knocks Trump for ‘this macho stuff’ in shunning masks; speaks on COVID-19 impact