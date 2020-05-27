Shelby County deputies searching for 2 missing teenagers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers who went missing Tuesday.

Corey Wayne Shiflett, 16, and Layla McDow, 15, were last seen Tuesday in Shelby County in a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with a damaged driver’s side door. Shiflet has brown hair, blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds. McDow has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Jason Williams at 205-670-6283 or jwilliams@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

