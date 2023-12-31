CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hargis Christian Camp is looking for donations to save the camp.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hargis Christian Camp President Aaron Knight said the camp was around $30,000 from meeting its goal. The camp needs to reach its goal by the end of Sunday to pay off its $2.5 million property lease.

Even though the funding of the camp has come down to the wire, Knight said he has full faith the camp’s goal will be reached.

“I believe we’ll be fine,” Knight said. “I thought we’d be fine the whole time. Sometimes the Lord kind of waits to the last minute on these things. The very 12th hour as people would say. So we’ve had full faith in him this whole time and believe he would come through, and he has.”

