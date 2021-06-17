Shelby County 13-year-old goes missing for second time in a week

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — For the second time in a week, a 13-year-old in Shelby County has been reported missing.

Brooklyn Grace Allen went missing back on June 10 before being found and brought home the next day. Now, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has begun another search after she was reported missing Thursday.

Allen is described as being 6-fett tall and weighing about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown and black tank top, black jean shorts and black high-top shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6045.