Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen in Chelsea

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week and an important part of severe weather preparedness is knowing your ‘safe place’ during severe weather. If you live in a mobile home, you are more vulnerable. According to the National Weather Service Birmingham office, because of the more dispersed nature of manufactured housing across the state, mobile homes are four times more likely to be struck by a tornado in Alabama than in Kansas.

In 2019, there were 25 tornado fatalities in Alabama, 23 of these fatalities were during the Lee County EF4 tornado on March 3, 2019. Out of the 23 fatalities, 19 of them were in manufactured housing. According to the Auburn-led Structural Extreme Event Reconnaissance Network, all of the mobile homes lacked ground anchors, had degraded anchors, or had anchor systems not up to state code.