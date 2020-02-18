Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen in Chelsea

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing woman Sky Brianna Laird.
Laird was last seen in the Chelsea area.
The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone has information about her whereabouts to contact Investigator Matt Smith at 205-670-6255 or email Smith at msmith@shelbyso.com.
Informants can also call the sheriff’s office at 205-669-4181.
