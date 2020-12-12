Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen Dec. 11, 2020.

Gary Bynum was last seen in the Columbiana area Friday at 9 p.m., wearing a green or tan shirt and blue jeans, SCSO reports.

If you know of his whereabouts or may have seen him in the area, please contact Investigator C. Smith at csmith@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6153 with information.