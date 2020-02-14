SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing teenager Sindy Pigford.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old was reported missing Feb.14, 2020, and was last seen in the area of Dunnavant Valley Road, near the town of Mount Laurel.
How to identify Sindy Pigford
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Brown
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 135 lbs.
- Age:17
Next Steps
If anyone has information regarding Pigford’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clayton Smith at 205-670-6153 or email them at csmith@shlebyso.com.
Informants can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4148.
LATEST POSTS
- Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old last seen near Mount Laurel
- ‘Just love and laugh and have fun’: Couples share advice after more than 50 years of marriage
- College baseball season begins at thriving Hoover Met Complex
- Birmingham Ballet presents ‘Sleeping Beauty’
- Florida ‘red flag’ gun law used 3,500 times since Parkland