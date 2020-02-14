1  of  3
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old last seen near Mount Laurel

Images courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing teenager Sindy Pigford.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old was reported missing Feb.14, 2020, and was last seen in the area of Dunnavant Valley Road, near the town of Mount Laurel.

How to identify Sindy Pigford

  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Height: 5’4″
  • Weight: 135 lbs.
  • Age:17

Next Steps

If anyone has information regarding Pigford’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clayton Smith at 205-670-6153 or email them at csmith@shlebyso.com.

Informants can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4148.

