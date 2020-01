SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing juvenile report.

Trinity McCrary, 17, is about 5-feet, 3-inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Sheriff’s deputies believe she may be in St. Clair County and have reason to believe she is a runaway.

If you have any information about her location, please contact investigator C. Smith at (205) 670-6153 or csmith@shelbyso.com.