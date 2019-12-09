Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office search for missing 17-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) On Monday, 17-year-old Cierra Cathey of Montevallo was reported missing.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Cathey was last seen on Saturday in the Alabaster area. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’2” and weighs 125 pounds.

Cathey usually wears glasses and has a nose piercing. She has also been known to frequent the Bibb County area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Bill Mullins at 205-670-6171 or the Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events