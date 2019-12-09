Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office search for missing 17-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) On Monday, 17-year-old Cierra Cathey of Montevallo was reported missing.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Cathey was last seen on Saturday in the Alabaster area. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’2” and weighs 125 pounds.

Cathey usually wears glasses and has a nose piercing. She has also been known to frequent the Bibb County area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Bill Mullins at 205-670-6171 or the Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

