Shelby Co. rodeo will feature event for special needs children and families

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — An upcoming rodeo in Shelby County has been planned with special needs families in mind.

Clifton Garrett, the president of the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association, visited the CBS 42 studio with details on the rodeo along with members of local special needs families who benefit from the event.

The rodeo spans two days and the events begin Friday, Feb. 28. The rodeo for special needs families will be on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The rodeo for special needs families will feature clowns and a petting zoo and is designed to be sensory inclusive.

Families are encouraged to contact the organization via Facebook so organizers can get an accurate head count.