SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Shelby County Officials are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

Star’ Daja Harris was last seen in Chelsea.

She is a black female, black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’3”, and 230lbs.

If you know where she could be please contact Investigator Clayton Smith at (205) 670-6153 or call 911 if you have any information.