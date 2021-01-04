Shelby Co. Deputy injured, female suspect shot, killed during domestic incident

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one person dead and a sheriff’s deputy injured.

Around 5:35 p.m., Shelby County 911 received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Mooney Road in the Columbiana area of Shelby County

Deputies arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m., and during the initial investigation, one of the deputies suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being run over by a vehicle, the sheriff’s office reports. The deputy was flown to a Birmingham area hospital for treatment.

Deputies discharged their duty weapons during their response, and a female died during the event.

As is normal procedure, the Sheriff’s Office has requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force conduct an investigation into the case.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.