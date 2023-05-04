BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Singer and percussionist Sheila E. will perform at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on June 1.

Tickets are available now for $45, $55 and $65 and can be purchased by visiting Alys Stephens Center’s official website. A limited number of discounted tickets are available for UAB students and employees.

The Alys Stephens Center will host a pre-show party at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks and a lobby dance party with 98.7 KISS FM before the show begins at 7 p.m.

Sheila Escovedo (Sheila E.) was born into a family of musicians, including her father, uncles and godfather, who inspired her to perform publicly for the first time at five years old. She is considered one of the most talented musical icons with hits like “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre” that still resonate with audiences today.

Sheila E. is most recognized as Prince’s drummer and musical collaborator within her diverse career. After his death, she led a tribute to Prince with a medley of his hits during the 2016 BET Awards and released a new song, “Girl Meets Boy” in his honor the next day. She also performed and served as music director for “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” concert in 2020.