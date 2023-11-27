VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Shane Ware, a longtime officer with the Vestavia Hills Police Department, has been named the new chief of the department.

Ware, who has been with the VHPD since 2000, takes over the department following the death of former Chief Danny P. Rary, who died Aug. 1.

“As the City Manager and appointing authority for Vestavia Hills, I had the honor of evaluating some of the most talented individuals in our region who sought to fill the position of Police Chief for Vestavia Hills – the safest city in Alabama,” Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes said in a statement. “With an eye on sustaining our community’s safety, continuing a family culture within the police department, and positioning ourselves to continue the utmost professionalism, I proudly announce the promotion of Vestavia Hills Police Captain Shane Ware as our new Chief of Police effective November 27, 2023. Chief Ware has supervised every division within the department during his two-plus decade career, been the recipient of multiple college degrees, both undergraduate and graduate, and proudly graduated from the FBI National Academy. Shane is a strategic thinker who will embrace the legacy of his mentor and predecessor, deceased Chief Dan Rary, while focusing on the opportunities to move the department forward in a cutting-edge manner.”

He has spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement, first starting as a police officer with Bessemer in 1996. Since joining the VHPD in 2000, Ware has served as an officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and now police chief.

Ware holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College and a master’s degree in justice administration from Faulkner University. In addition to other law enforcement-related certifications, he is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Ware will be sworn in at during the next city council meeting on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.