Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland opens for holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The holiday season is back and so is Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland drive-through light display.

Drivers turn their radio to 100.9 FM and follow the lights synced with Christmas music.

“Every bulb in here as been programmed all the string lights are synchronized to music that comes through your radio station as you drive through,” Bradley Wade with Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland said.

The 2-mile course takes about six weeks to set up and features thousands of lights flickering to the beat of the music. Wade said the light show is unlike your typical neighborhood decorations.

“Most people are like well we’re going to go see some Christmas lights, like they drive through their neighborhood and see and it’s way more than that,” Wade said. “It’s a very immersive interactive show that you’re gonna drive through and it’s going to be a memory that you’re going to cherish for the rest of your life.”

Prices start at $25 per vehicle and it’s here until January 5.

Rates:

Cars or Family Vans (8 passengers or less): $25

Activity Van, Limo, or Mini/Half Bus: $50

Tour/School Bus: $100

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are popular evenings to drive through. However, it’s open every day of the week from dusk until 10 p.m.