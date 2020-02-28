Shades Valley High tags Jamie Mitchell as new football coach, athletic director

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Shades Valley High School has a new head football coach.

Jamie Mitchell was picked as the top candidate to lead the Mounties in the 2020 season. Mitchell replaces coach David Partridge who led Shades Valley to a 5-7 record last season.

“We are excited to hire Jamie Mitchell at Shades Valley High School,” Director of Athletics for Jefferson County Schools Darrell Long said. “To get a veteran championship coach to lead the program is exciting. Coach Mitchell is a proven winner and we expect him to do great things at Shades Valley.”

Mitchell had previously coached high schools in Arkansas and Mississippi. He has led six of his last eight teams to the state championship game in the largest classification in the states. He recently won the Arkansas state championship in 2017.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the athletics program and football team at Shades Valley High School,” Mitchell said. “As the head football coach and athletic director, I will pour my heart into creating an overall program that the school, district administration, and community can be proud of. I am excited to get started, meet the players and coaching staff, faculty, and community. It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of Dr. Gonsoulin and Principal Sarhaan.”

Shades Valley has announced Jamie Mitchell as the new head football coach! Mitchell, 53, comes to Shades Valley from North Little Rock High in Arkansas, where in five seasons, he was 53-12, & led NLR to four consecutive 7A state title game appearances, including one state title! pic.twitter.com/GYHsmkpHTE — Shades Valley Mounties Athletics (@svmounties) February 27, 2020

Mitchell has a history of leading athletes to the next level as seven of his former players are now or had been in the NFL.

LATEST POSTS