Severe Weather Awareness Week: What to do if you live in manufactured housing

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week and an important part of severe weather preparedness is knowing your ‘safe place’ during severe weather. If you live in a mobile home, you are more vulnerable. According to the National Weather Service Birmingham office, because of the more dispersed nature of manufactured housing across the state, mobile homes are four times more likely to be struck by a tornado in Alabama than in Kansas.

In 2019, there were 25 tornado fatalities in Alabama, 23 of these fatalities were during the Lee County EF4 tornado on March 3, 2019. Out of the 23 fatalities, 19 of them were in manufactured housing. According to the Auburn-led Structural Extreme Event Reconnaissance Network, all of the mobile homes lacked ground anchors, had degraded anchors, or had anchor systems not up to state code.

According to NWS Birmingham, a mobile home is completely destroyed with winds around 45 percent of winds expected to destroy a permanent home. This is why we stress the importance of NOT STAYING in manufactured housing during the threat of severe weather.

Where do you go? Go to a neighbor or family’s permanent home. Or, go to a local storm shelter. Contact your county’s EMA office if you are not sure where the nearest storm shelter is located.



While leaving is your best option, to protect your mobile home, making sure you have adequate anchorage is imperative. Here are some important tips to consider: