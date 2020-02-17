Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to be prepared

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. Alabama’s seen its fair share of severe weather. Last year, there were 82 tornadoes across the state resulting in 25 fatalities and more than 100 injuries.

One of the most important aspects to severe weather safety is being prepared. Here are some steps to ensure you’re adequately prepared:

Know where you live on a map: This is imperative to know exactly what county you are in. During severe weather warnings, they will often encompass all or part of a county. So, you need to know where you are located in your county and easily be able to identify that location during severe weather. NEED HELP FINDING WHERE YOU ARE IN YOUR COUNTY? Visit this website. Know where your safe place is: If you live in manufactured housing, it is never safe to stay there during the threat for severe weather. Know where your nearest storm shelter is and make plans to travel there in the event of a TORNADO WATCH. Do not wait until a tornado warning! For permanent structures, your safe place should be the most interior room (free from windows) on the lowest level. If you have a basement, that’s your best option. Pack an emergency kit: Gather items and put them in a bag and leave them in your safe place. Have non-perishable food and a can opener, bottled water, a first aid kit, prescription medication, battery-operated radio with spare batteries, flashlights, extra clothing and money. Also, if the threat is during the overnight hours, have shoes near your bed and wear them, along with a helmet, in your safe place. For the deaf and hard of hearing community: Add a couple extra items to your emergency kit including, pen and paper, hearing aid with extra batteries, contact information for interpreting services and friends/family, and a whistle or air horn.

If you want to stock up on your emergency supplies, a good time to do it is this weekend during the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday! It runs from February 21st to the 23rd. For more information on if your city/town is participating, visit this website.