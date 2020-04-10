Severe weather and COVID-19 to affect Easter services Sunday

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Many churches were already adjusting their Easter Sunday plans to follow the COVID-19 social distance guidelines.

Some, like Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster, were planning to hold their first drive-in service on Easter Sunday. Now, severe weather is a possibility so Pastor Michael Brooks decided to cancel those plans.

“The idea is weather is threatening thunderstorms so we think it would be fruitless to use our outdoor speakers with people not being able to hear with windows rolled up. We have been livecasting the last two Sundays and we know how to do that on Facebook so we will continue to do that,” Brooks said.

Pastor Jeff Champion at First Baptist Church Helena said this is certainly a unique situation and not the Easter Sunday he was hoping for, but he said his message is still the same.

“I hope that this is going to cause people to reconsider their relationship with one another, how important that is but especially our relationship to God and where we can get back together and worship and not take that for granted,” Champion said.

First Baptist Church in Helena had hosted a drive-in service recently but Pastor Champion said they were not planning to have one for a while, on the fact that some were concerned it was too dangerous.

Most churches are reverting back to the original COVID-19 plan which is to have a livestream or recorded video message.

