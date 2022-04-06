A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for much of Central Alabama until 9 pm. This includes the following counties.
- AUTAUGA
- BARBOUR
- BIBB
- BULLOCK
- CHAMBERS
- CHILTON
- CLAY
- COOSA
- DALLAS
- ELMORE
- FAYETTE
- GREENE
- HALE
- JEFFERSON
- LEE
- LOWNDES
- MACON
- MARENGO
- MONTGOMERY
- PERRY
- PICKENS
- PIKE
- RANDOLPH
- RUSSELL
- SHELBY
- SUMTER
- TALLADEGA
- TALLAPOOSA
- TUSCALOOSA
- WALKER
The primary threats storms will pose is large hail, with some storms producing hail the size of chicken eggs, and damaging winds up to 70 mph. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but is not a primary threat storms will pose today.
