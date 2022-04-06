A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for much of Central Alabama until 9 pm. This includes the following counties.

  • AUTAUGA
  • BARBOUR
  • BIBB
  • BULLOCK
  • CHAMBERS
  • CHILTON
  • CLAY
  • COOSA
  • DALLAS
  • ELMORE
  • FAYETTE
  • GREENE
  • HALE
  • JEFFERSON
  • LEE
  • LOWNDES
  • MACON
  • MARENGO
  • MONTGOMERY
  • PERRY
  • PICKENS
  • PIKE
  • RANDOLPH
  • RUSSELL
  • SHELBY
  • SUMTER
  • TALLADEGA
  • TALLAPOOSA
  • TUSCALOOSA
  • WALKER

The primary threats storms will pose is large hail, with some storms producing hail the size of chicken eggs, and damaging winds up to 70 mph. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but is not a primary threat storms will pose today.

