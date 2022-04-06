A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for much of Central Alabama until 9 pm. This includes the following counties.

AUTAUGA

BARBOUR

BIBB

BULLOCK

CHAMBERS

CHILTON

CLAY

COOSA

DALLAS

ELMORE

FAYETTE

GREENE

HALE

JEFFERSON

LEE

LOWNDES

MACON

MARENGO

MONTGOMERY

PERRY

PICKENS

PIKE

RANDOLPH

RUSSELL

SHELBY

SUMTER

TALLADEGA

TALLAPOOSA

TUSCALOOSA

WALKER

The primary threats storms will pose is large hail, with some storms producing hail the size of chicken eggs, and damaging winds up to 70 mph. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but is not a primary threat storms will pose today.